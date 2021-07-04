DMM: Governance (DMG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $428,382.00

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $428,382.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 269.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.04 or 0.00771704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.