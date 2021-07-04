Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Update

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
TWER opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45. Towerstream has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
About Towerstream
Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.