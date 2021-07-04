Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Update

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TWER opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45. Towerstream has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

