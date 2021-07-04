Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.79%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.