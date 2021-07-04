Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XYL opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

