Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.