XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after buying an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in WNS by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $9,131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 250.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 53.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 88,930 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

WNS stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. WNS has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

