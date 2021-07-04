XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $224,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

NYSE:OMC opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.