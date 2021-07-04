XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 639 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 109,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $453.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

