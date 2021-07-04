Contrasting Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and The First of Long Island’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 2.53 -$205.53 million $0.74 27.93 The First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.47 $41.20 million $1.80 11.77

The First of Long Island has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cadence Bancorporation. The First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Bancorporation and The First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 5 2 0 2.29 The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.82%. The First of Long Island has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.93%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and The First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 30.35% 8.14% 0.91% The First of Long Island 30.58% 10.81% 1.04%

Summary

The First of Long Island beats Cadence Bancorporation on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, time, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, automobiles, and boat loans; and shared national credits. The company also offers debit and credit cards; wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services; employee health and liability, and workers' compensation insurance products and services; and treasury, payroll, human resources, payroll cards, treasury management, merchant, employee and payroll benefits, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 98 branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, small business administration loans, commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as online mortgage origination, drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 46 branches, including 19 branches in Nassau, 17 in Suffolk, 6 in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

