XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 195.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after buying an additional 738,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $11,045,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 383.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 543,856 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.93 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

