Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

