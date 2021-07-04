15,370 Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.15. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 101,103 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $3,550,737.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $792,517.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,062 shares of company stock worth $12,039,296 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

