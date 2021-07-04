Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,139,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,359,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,581,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,610,605 shares of company stock worth $196,766,735. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion and a PE ratio of 128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.