XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,839 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $29,365,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM opened at $21.48 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

