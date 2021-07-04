Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.29 Million Holdings in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,604,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CRH Medical were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHM. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,317,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at $746,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

CRHM stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62. CRH Medical Co. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

