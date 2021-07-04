Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 167,167 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.78 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24.

