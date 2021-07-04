Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Cognex worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 967,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,298,000 after purchasing an additional 93,423 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $571,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $643,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.76. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

