iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,757 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB opened at $70.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

