Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after acquiring an additional 974,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

