10,740 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The St. Joe by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 17.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

