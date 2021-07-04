Credit Suisse AG Buys New Stake in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 605,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.39% of Adagene at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $7,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $8,230,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $15,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

ADAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of ADAG opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60. Adagene Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

Adagene Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

