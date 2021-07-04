Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $44.23 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.