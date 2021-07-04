Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $44.23 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.