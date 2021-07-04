Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) PT at $209.18

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $192.58 on Thursday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 581.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

