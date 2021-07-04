Credit Suisse AG Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,390 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSK opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

