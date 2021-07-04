Credit Suisse AG Purchases 102,752 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 178.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,752 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.35% of Brinker International worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

