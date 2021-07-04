Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 230.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,044 shares of company stock worth $1,629,107. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UCTT opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

