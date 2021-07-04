Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $422.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.