Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 302,180 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 302,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,051,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Avangrid at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

NYSE:AGR opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

