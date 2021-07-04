MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
