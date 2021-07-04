Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

