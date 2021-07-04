Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.93.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
