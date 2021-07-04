RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

RPM International has increased its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

NYSE:RPM opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 1 year low of $73.60 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

