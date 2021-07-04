Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Watsco has increased its dividend by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of WSO stock opened at $288.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a 1-year low of $179.38 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.
In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
