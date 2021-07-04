Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Watsco has increased its dividend by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $288.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a 1-year low of $179.38 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

