SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,109 ($14.49). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,109 ($14.49), with a volume of 1,253,372 shares trading hands.
SGRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,080.50 ($14.12).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,048.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97.
About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
