Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Decreases By 35.7%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Boxlight by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boxlight by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Boxlight alerts:

BOXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

BOXL stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $130.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.