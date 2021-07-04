Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 77.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308,617 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

