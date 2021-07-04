Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Alleghany worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 21.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.4% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 5.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 120.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Alleghany by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 69,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $677.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $467.55 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $695.38.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

