O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $117.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 in the last ninety days. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

