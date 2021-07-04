Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.46% of Altimmune worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Altimmune stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

