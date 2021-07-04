O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 648 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $156,634,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $88,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $78,541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $75,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of PRG opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

