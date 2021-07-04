Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.71. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 191,358 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCW. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$673.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

