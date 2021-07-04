Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €43.07 ($50.67). Alstom shares last traded at €43.00 ($50.59), with a volume of 999,897 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

The stock's 50 day moving average is €44.94.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

