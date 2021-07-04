Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 343.80 ($4.49). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 335.10 ($4.38), with a volume of 642,744 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEZ shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 423.57 ($5.53).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

