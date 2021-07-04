Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.27. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 53,399 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.44 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

