VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $53.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

