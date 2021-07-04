Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Expands By 34.7%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 436,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 939,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BTWN opened at $10.16 on Friday. Bridgetown has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth $1,085,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth $5,237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.