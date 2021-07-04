The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 575.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 736,330 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 118.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,209,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 654,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

