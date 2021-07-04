Trexquant Investment LP Has $255,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

