SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $37.28 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

