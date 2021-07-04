SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 595.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 386.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 343,872 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,391,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,260,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.69 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,711 shares of company stock worth $1,212,926. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

